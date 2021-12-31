Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $404.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

