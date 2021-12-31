Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 6,606 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $413,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

