Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,490 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.36 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

