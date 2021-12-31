Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $2.98 Million in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

