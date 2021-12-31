Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1,046.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $388.56 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $389.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.70 and a 200-day moving average of $345.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 147.74 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

