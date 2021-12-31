Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

