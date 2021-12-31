Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 158 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.964 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

