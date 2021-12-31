D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 110,485 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 3.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 860,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 105,608 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 26,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

