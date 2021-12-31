D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for about 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $42.01 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,321 shares of company stock worth $13,248,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

