Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $256.04 or 0.00551270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.00 million and $152,813.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,413 coins and its circulating supply is 23,421 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

