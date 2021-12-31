CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Cap of $29.54 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and $6.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00221047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003642 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00032065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.92 or 0.00511371 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078330 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,781,247 coins and its circulating supply is 152,781,247 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.