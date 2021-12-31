Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 541 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $294.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $275.91 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

