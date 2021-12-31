Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 60.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

AWK opened at $188.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

