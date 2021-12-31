Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WHR opened at $232.58 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

