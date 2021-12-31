Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

