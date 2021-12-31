Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,732 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $33,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.42 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.73 and a 200 day moving average of $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

