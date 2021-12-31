Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

