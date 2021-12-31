Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $193.12 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $193,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Truist Financial by 374.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Truist Financial by 233.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after buying an additional 809,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

