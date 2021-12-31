Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $152.79 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,409 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $152,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $311,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $213.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.