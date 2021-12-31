Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $113,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $277.25 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

