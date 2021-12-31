Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.51. 1,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,385. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.68. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.