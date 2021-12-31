Critical Survey: iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) vs. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems $292.69 million 18.36 -$94.01 million ($1.09) -45.94

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems -30.93% -19.47% -9.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iEntertainment Network and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Varonis Systems 0 2 15 0 2.88

Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.11%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats Varonis Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

