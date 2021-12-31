Critical Contrast: Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) & FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FS Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential downside of 43.35%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FS Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $144.20 million 1.93 $39.26 million $4.59 7.40 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.06 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares FS Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 28.88% 16.85% 1.84% Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. The Home Lending segment offers one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as originating adjustable rate mortgage. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, WA.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

