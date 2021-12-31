Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $14,940.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $14,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,300. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

