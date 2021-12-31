Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) vs. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Texas Roadhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.82 billion 1.08 $254.51 million $4.94 26.17 Texas Roadhouse $2.40 billion 2.63 $31.25 million $3.02 29.95

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Texas Roadhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 8 2 0 2.09 Texas Roadhouse 0 10 8 1 2.53

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus price target of $152.11, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus price target of $105.74, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

Dividends

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Texas Roadhouse pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3.96% 22.21% 5.51% Texas Roadhouse 6.61% 20.68% 8.80%

Volatility & Risk

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

