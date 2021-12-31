Cowen Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $19.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Delek US stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.04. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,253. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

