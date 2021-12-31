Covey Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for 1.3% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 35.0% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

