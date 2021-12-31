Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Coty have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce business has been performing impressively for a while now. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, its e-commerce sales rallied 23%. Well, Coty’s quarterly revenues and earnings increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company gained from strong performance across the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company also benefited from solid growth in the United States and China along with a revival in Travel Retail. Moreover, its cost savings initiatives have been yielding. Confidence in its business progress and capital structure prompted management to raise its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance. However, headwinds such as inflationary pressure and supply chain bottlenecks remain a worry for Coty.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.23.

COTY stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

