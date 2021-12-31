CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Decreased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.17 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

