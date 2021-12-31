Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Increased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

