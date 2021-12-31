Core Alternative Capital Sells 56,310 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,310 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY opened at $78.21 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

