Core Alternative Capital Lowers Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Anthem by 15.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $466.75 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

