Core Alternative Capital Has $7.93 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 25.5% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,806,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,157,000 after buying an additional 107,664 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 214,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,816 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.