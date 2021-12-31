Core Alternative Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $236.43 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

