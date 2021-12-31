Core Alternative Capital Buys 11,585 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

