Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$4.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.94.

Several brokerages have commented on CMMC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$697.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.