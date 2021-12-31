Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,657,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,181,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Copart stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

