Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.88

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.88 and last traded at $76.71, with a volume of 280883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 174.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.