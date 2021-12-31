Conning Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

