Conning Inc. Purchases 1,856 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after acquiring an additional 180,998 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000.

UTF opened at $28.15 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

