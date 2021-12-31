Conning Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,171 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. 167,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,076,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

