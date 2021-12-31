Conning Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $12,240,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $344.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $346.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.46 and a 200-day moving average of $311.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

