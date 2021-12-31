Conning Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.