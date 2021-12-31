Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading 3.3% Higher

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.05. 8,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,514,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
CBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
