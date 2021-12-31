Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading 3.3% Higher

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.05. 8,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,514,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

CBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 391,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 321,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 943.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 254,853 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

