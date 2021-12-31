Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 3.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 8,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,514,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

CBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 661.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 158,426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 40,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

