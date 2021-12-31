Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 3.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 8,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,514,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
CBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
