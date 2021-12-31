Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

