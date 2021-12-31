Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,173,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,576,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,160,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,859,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.