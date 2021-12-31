Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Truist raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

