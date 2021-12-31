Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,672 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after acquiring an additional 197,752 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $128.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

