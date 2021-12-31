Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CRZBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

